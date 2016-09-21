Bill Jones: United Way’s mission – unlike fashion trends – won’t ever go out of style

Not long ago, my wife decided that I needed some new clothes for work. She went shopping for me. While I really appreciated her thoughtfulness, I didn’t like anything she picked out.

Ever since my college days in the early ’80s, I have worn only traditional dress shirts with button-down collars, and my pants always have been pleated with cuffs. I really don’t want to change, but apparently my better half and daughters have decided that my wardrobe is woefully outdated and believe I need to be more fashionable.

I hate to admit it, but maybe the ladies of the house have a point. I still have a couple of suits and a bunch of ties that are older than my college-age kid, and many of the men’s catalogs and clothing stores are not advertising the type of clothes that I always bought.

I might not like it, but I guess trends do change and clothing does go out of fashion. Thankfully though, there are things that will never go out of style. Among them are helping others and building community.

The United Way has been serving the Wyoming Valley for nearly 100 years. While much has changed over that time, improving the community we call home by addressing human service need is – and always will be – core to our mission.

As an organization, we couldn’t be more passionate and hopeful about our focus on reducing childhood poverty. Guided by extensive research, the United Way believes childhood poverty is a critical “root cause” of many other social-service issues and problems later in life. By supporting children today, we believe we can change lives and impact the future of the community.

We recently completed the first full year of our “Poverty to Possibility” model and, because of our donors and community partnerships, the first-year results have been impressive. During the past year:

• More than 12,000 children were reached by services that support their educational and health needs.

• Nearly 6,000 others received assistance with critical safety-net services such as food, shelter and urgent needs.

• More than 27,000 referrals for health and human service needs were made possible by our support to Help Line/211.

• More than 1,200 volunteers were engaged in our work.

• More than 22,500 children’s books were distributed through our strategic partnership with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, “Real Men Read” program and our annual children’s book drive.

As exciting and impressive as these statistics are, there is no question that a lot more work will need to be done in the coming years. We will continue to focus on strategies that can improve the odds for children and families, and we are hopeful that, over time, our work will be meaningful.

Unlike many of my suits, neckties and dress shirts, helping others – especially children – and improving our community always will be fashionable.

Another thing that always will be in style is gratitude. At the United Way, we can’t do this work alone. We appreciate our donors and volunteers who support this important work, and the organizations that partner with us to reach and uplift those in need. As we enter our 96th year and kick off the 2016 annual campaign, thank you in advance to all who care about children and our community.

And no, if you are wondering, I do not own a leisure suit. However, I do wish I could wear my Crocs to work! Perhaps it is time to go shopping.

Bill Jones Guest columnist