Our Opinion: Help Line can soothe stresses that surface during back-to-school season

If we had the power to print this number – 211 – on every school textbook cover in Luzerne, Lackawanna and Wyoming counties, we would.

We’d slip the same phone number into every area college student’s orientation packet. And we would post it on school bulletin boards so that every teacher and guidance counselor, consciously or subconsciously, became familiar with the digits

By dialing 211, you can reach a caseworker at Help Line – a 24-hour crisis and information service available to callers across much of Northeastern Pennsylvania. (If your workplace’s phone network won’t easily allow outgoing calls to 211, you instead can use this old standby: 1-888-829-1341. Another option: Text your ZIP code to 898211.)

Help Line offers comfort in the storm, whether it’s an emotional tempest or a literal one. Created in 1972 to aid in area residents’ recoveries after the Agnes Flood, Help Line’s staffers remain eager today to help you negotiate life’s pressure-filled moments, including the sometimes bumpy back-to-school season.

If you – or someone you know – feels overly anxious, depressed, lonely or despondent, call 211.

Trained phone operators will not only listen, acting as someone to lean on, but also steer you to people and programs that can begin to make things better.

Likewise, you can call Help Line or visit its Internet site, at helpline-nepa.info, for guidance on how to connect with social service agencies and local programs that supply emergency housing, food, clothing, mental health support, marital counseling, home heating relief or other forms of assistance. The call-taking crew maintains a database of more than 400 area agencies, plus 16,000 state and national resources.

Featured on Help Line’s online site this month, you will find links to all of the area’s public school district websites. There’s also a “Safe Schools” tab, intended for reporting threats or suspicious activity directed at schools, school employees or students. And, by clicking on the tab titled “Info and Referrals,” you’ll find listings for free medical clinics, county assistance offices, mental health centers, shelters and Alcoholics Anonymous meeting locations.

If you cannot find the service for which you are searching, pick up the phone and call 211.

By its own tally, Help Line – a project of the Family Service Association of Northeastern Pennsylvania – fielded in its most recent fiscal year about 95,000 calls. It can handle yours.

Are you concerned about a young child’s welfare? Do you know a teenager coping with issues such as dating abuse or bullying?

Help Line acts as a sort of air traffic control tower, allowing people whose lives have been upended to find their bearings (and the proper agency) and to get their feet back on the ground. Among the topics in its resource directory: tutoring, speech and hearing therapy, pregnancy counseling, youth runaway services, drug and alcohol treatment, smoking cessation and support groups for all manner of ailments and conditions.

If you feel pressured to your limit this school year, don’t struggle alone. Likewise, if you suspect a fellow student or a co-worker is facing difficulty and has nowhere to turn, do not ignore the situation.

Reach out.

Call 211.