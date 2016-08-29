Our Opinion: Stop school bullies in their tracks; these resources can help to set the right tone

Be on the lookout for bullying.

The nasty behavior – which can stick with its victims for years, even lifetimes – tends to be at its worst at the start of school sessions, when certain young people are acting badly for various reasons, forming social pecking orders or desperately trying to “fit in.”

Adults, including teachers and parents in Northeastern Pennsylvania, can limit the cruel taunts and shoddy treatment by creating supportive school climates. Start by talking to students about bullying, emphasizing why it’s important that they not pick on others either in person or on social media.

Also, watch for clues that a student might be on the receiving end of physical or verbal torment. The signs, according to StopBullying.gov, can include unexplained injuries, lost or damaged personal items, difficulty sleeping and declining grades.

In some cases, a student’s self-confidence will plummet; he or she might feel depressed, even suicidal. (If you experience self-destructive thoughts, call Help Line at 211. Or text your ZIP code to 898211.)

To prevent a tragedy – and to ensure the students in your life get the timely support they need – devote a few minutes during the back-to-school season to browse these online resources.

• BeyondDifferences.org offers peer-led programs, including one called No One Eats Alone, that encourage middle-schoolers to stop the sting of social isolation. “Every student should feel accepted, included, and valued by their peers,” according to the campaign’s backers.

Teachers who visit this site can download free materials, as well as get details on three awareness-raising days during the upcoming school year, including National Know Your Classmates Day, set for Oct. 21.

• StopBullying.gov, a government-run website, supplies a wealth of information on bullying’s risks and how to appropriately respond to incidents.

Adults are reminded to stop bullying on the spot, and to serve as good role models. Go to the drop-down menu item labeled “Prevent Bullying” for options such as “How to talk about bullying,” “Prevention at school,” and “Working in the community.”

• Tolerance.org is home to the Teaching Tolerance blog. A project of the Southern Poverty Law Center, this blog encourages “educators who care about diversity, equity and justice” to exchange ideas and support.

• To combat cyberbullying, visit commonsensemedia.org/cyberbullying for “age-specific guidelines, videos and articles to help with tough conversations – whether your kid is a bully or is being bullied,” the website states. Among its featured material: a video titled “5 tips for dealing with haters and trolls.”

Don’t allow bullying to spoil a school year, or a student’s psyche. Be proactive to prevent its occurrence.

And always be kind, even to the perpetrators.