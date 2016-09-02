Our Opinion: Wilkes University skates into new sports era with introduction of men’s and women’s hockey

Diamonds to Wilkes University. The liberal arts institution in Wilkes-Barre will add men’s and women’s ice hockey teams to its athletic roster, a move intended to enhance its student-recruitment efforts, officials announced this week. Rival King’s College also recently expanded its offerings to include the rink sport. “If you think the atmosphere at a King’s-Wilkes football game or a King’s-Wilkes basketball game is exciting, imagine the atmosphere at a King’s-Wilkes ice hockey game,” Wilkes University President Patrick Leahy said. Let the body-checking begin!

Coal to skunks. We’re not referring, in this case, to any of the regular cast of lawbreaking or disappointing characters who typically get spotlighted in these Saturday editorials, but rather the smelly, black-and-white mammals of the superfamily musteloidea. Specifically, the potentially rabid ones that have been seen while wandering in Wilkes-Barre’s Miners Mills neighborhood. Be on the lookout. If you spy a skunk ambling about in broad daylight, or otherwise acting abnormally, keep your distance and contact the city’s Health Department. Phone: 570-208-4268.

Diamonds to newly sworn-in Commonwealth Court Judge Joseph Cosgrove. The Pittston native, 59, was nominated for the judicial post earlier this summer. At a ceremony Tuesday in the Luzerne County Courthouse, he paid homage to his ancestors, including a great-grandfather who was a stone-cutter and who emigrated here from Ireland in the 19th century. Each in his own way, both men will leave durable marks on this commonwealth. Cosgrove’s term on the appellate court bench extends to January 2018.

Coal to David Karosus for his unauthorized use of an ambulance. The Carbondale resident, 56, stole the emergency vehicle in November from outside Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township, reportedly because the disgruntled patient wanted to get home. His crime was compounded by the fact that Karosus drove with a suspended license. A Luzerne County judge last week sentenced the man to 15 to 30 months in state prison; let’s hope he stays put until his punishment is fully served.

Diamonds to photogenic teenagers Meghan Donahue and Ethan Foote. The duo’s prom picture, snapped when they were dressed to the nines for Dallas High School’s formal dance, will be featured in a slide show to be displayed on a gigantic TV screen later this month in New York City’s Times Square. The show serves to promote National Down Syndrome Awareness Month in October.

Coal to anyone who takes the hard work of others for granted. On the Labor Day weekend, especially, be grateful for the collective effort of people – the lavishly paid and the working stiffs – who make possible the lifestyles we lead in the United States.