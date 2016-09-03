Our Opinion: Appreciate the people who get the job done; thanks, workers

In an election season arguably more toxic than any in decades, it seems smart this Labor Day weekend to forego politics during family outings and celebrations, and to remember what this distinctly American holiday is ultimately about.

Compare it to any other holiday. It is not about any religion, any individual, any war or those who fought them (though it is about their work). It is not about any specific event.

It is not the demarcation of one year or season ending and another beginning, regardless of the traditional notion that it marks the demise of summer.

It is, as Samuel Gompers put it many years ago, “devoted to no man, living or dead, to no sect, race, or nation.”

Admittedly, quoting the founder of the American Federation of Labor can evoke angry responses from anti-union forces. More’s the pity. The authentic sentiment of this holiday should never get lost in partisan debate.

Labor Day may, as the U.S. Department of Labor website notes, be a “creation of the labor movement,” but you need not carry a union card or even wholeheartedly agree with the idea of unions to revel in the spirit. As the website also notes, the day “is dedicated to the social and economic achievements of American workers.”

We should take that as all workers, the every-man and every-woman who put in the time and talent that collectively make America function. From seamstress to sous-chef, from plumber to pediatrician, from accountant to zookeeper.

Labor Day is special because it celebrates the mundane: the maid who makes your vacation away from home a tad more relaxing, the mechanic who maintains the pumps that push water constantly to your taps, the powerline technician who makes sure that your lamp lights when you plug it in and your AC works when you flip the switch.

Labor Day celebrates the unseen and – except for this day – unsung backbone of our nation.

It is big because it commemorates the underpinnings, the substructure, of all the other holidays. It’s as if you threw a party for your home’s foundation, or the underground sewer lines, or the road to your front door. You rarely think about them, yet would never want life without them.

So consider forgetting, for a day or two, which candidate for whatever office will help or hurt the working class more. Mute the political ads from TV or radio, put the partisan books under a couch or on a shelf, forget about your mass emails and news feeds that reinforce whatever position you hold.

When you pop the beer or soda, think of the bottler at the plant and the clerk at the store. When you fire up the grill, think of the gas-well rigger. When you put a burger or shrimp “on the barbie,” consider the cattle farmer and boathand. Even when handling imports, forget trade agreements and instead think dockworker and truck driver.

Think of all the people, many like you, who make all of the things that you enjoy possible.

Raise a glass and toast them. Toast yourself. Toast us all.