Our Opinion: Make your workweek productive, not endless

Would it be a good idea to …

… examine your work-life balance?

Labor Day – a holiday for many, but not all, of America’s estimated 158.5 million workers – seems as fitting a time as any to consider whether your nose has been pressed a bit too firmly to the grindstone lately, potentially putting you in a gloomy mood or, worse, setting you up for health problems.

Working 9 to 5? Ha! The average full-time worker in the United States reports putting in about 47 hours a week, not 40, according to a Gallup survey completed two years ago. And nearly 40 percent of respondents said they toil for at least 50 hours each week.

There’s a big difference between showing a solid “work ethic” and becoming a “work martyr,” and clearly not enough of us working stiffs are making that distinction.

More than half of Americans didn’t use their full allotment of vacation days last year, according to findings by the U.S. Travel Association’s “Project: Time Off.” Collectively, these employees left 658 million vacation days unused.

“Too many American workers have subscribed to a philosophy that prizes hours worked over true productivity, and a belief that not taking a break will reap greater professional success,” states “The Work Martyr’s Cautionary Tale,” an article on the Project: Time Off website.

In Northeastern Pennsylvania, a region once defined by its hard-laboring miners, you probably don’t have to look far to find a “work martyr.” Maybe you are one. (Based on Project: Time Off’s description, martyrs are more likely to be Millennials newly entering the workforce, and single women fall into the tied-to-the-office trap slightly more than men.)

Free yourself. Make vacation plans and stick to them.

Likewise, find ways to routinely relax and rejuvenate. Take a break to go for a walk. If eating lunch – and you should eat a lunch – leave the workplace. Meditate for a few minutes. Nap.

You are likely to feel better by keeping your work hours in check, and you probably will become even more productive – which should please the boss.

