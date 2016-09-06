Our Opinion: Luzerne County’s deed records available online, more or less

Call this a case of no good deed goes unpunished – or in this case, uncriticized.

Luzerne County recently provided the public with free online access to its Recorder of Deeds records dating from the late 1960s back to the county’s origin in 1786, a full 230 years ago. The computer database saves professional title searchers and others significant time, as they no longer must traipse to the courthouse annex in Wilkes-Barre each time they want to trace a property’s ownership. It also better preserves the much-valued records that, until now, existed only on paper and microfilm, some of which hadn’t held up well.

“This is all part of an effort to make records more easily accessible to the public,” said county Judicial Services and Records Division Head Joan Hoggarth.

Soon after the Times Leader reported on the records’ widespread accessibility, however, certain people slammed the setup as “useless.” They apparently wanted to type in only a name or address, then have property information pop onto their screens. But the new system requires that a user know a property’s “book number,” which is printed on the deed.

“A waste of time and money,” wrote one online reader. “Who on earth knows the book number of the property they want to search?”

Another commenter at timesleader.com asked, “Why in God’s name didn’t they scan and save for name searches?”

Granted, a family history buff might not be able to use this system to instantly call up records on Aunt Gertrude’s property in Plains Township. But most current homeowners probably have access to a copy of their deed, on which they will find the book number and page number.

Once those numbers are in hand, you can backtrack to piece together a property’s transaction history.

Search the county’s records via its “IQS E Film Reader,” accessible by visiting www.luzernecounty.org and then choosing the menu items labeled “judicial services and records,” “recorder of deeds” and “document search link.” Viewing the recorded deeds via the “film reader” is free; however, printing a document costs $1.50 per page.

(More recent Luzerne County deed records, from 1963 to the present, also can be accessed remotely – for a fee – by using the Landex system. Visit landex.com/webstore.)

In effect, the county paid to have its older deed records brought from the horse-and-buggy era into the automobile age, but certain users are demanding the self-driving sort.

“Customer service is a priority in the county,” Manager C. David Pedri has said.

If so, county officials should strive to make sure that future projects to computerize paper records – including certain marriage licenses, naturalization records, wills and estate files – match people’s high expectations.