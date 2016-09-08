Our Opinion: Luzerne County Fair allows area residents to showcase skills

So much preparation and care go into the Luzerne County Fair, it’s a shame the fleeting event – a sure harbinger of fall – lasts only five days.

Get to the 54th annual event in the Back Mountain before it wraps up Sunday night, and see what amounts to a miniature version of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.”

Enjoy listening to skilled singers? The fair offers a lineup that includes country artists Kendall Philips (2006 contestant on “American Idol”) and Morgan Frazier (who appeared during season 9 of “The Voice.”)

Acrobatics? Yes, the fair has high fliers.

Daring stunts? Be sure to attend the BMX demonstrations (set for 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the horse arena).

No less admirable, however, are the talents of area residents whose hard work and devotion are evident in blue-ribbon-boasting contests featuring all sorts of livestock, foods, handcrafted items, floral exhibits and somewhat silly items (such as the articles made primarily of duct tape).

In pursuit of bragging rights and perhaps a modest cash award, local cooks sweat over their salsa recipes. Other culinary contestants seek to produce the best-preserved jams and jellies, or to coax a perfect sheen from the ingredients in a chocolate cake’s frosting.

Apple pie isn’t the only fruity dessert into which this fair’s kitchen fanatics pour their hearts, and perhaps a secret ingredient or two. The premium guide also includes a category for pineapple upside down cake. And if you ever gather the gumption to enter its angel food cake competition, please note these instructions: “Entry must be made from scratch. Pennsylvania produced and packed eggs are requested to be used if at all possible.”

Animal exhibitors – whose cows, pigs, horses and rabbits populate the fairground’s barns – prove equally intense in their preparation. They must obtain the necessary certificate of veterinary inspections, assuring each animal harbors no disease, then care for it on the fairgrounds, plus handle any last-minute, pre-show grooming.

Yes, they dote; it’s the extra effort that often separates just another entry from a fair’s first-place winners.

No visitor to the Luzerne County Fair should leave without an appreciation for all the talent on display, if only for a few days each September.

http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Fair.jpg