Our Opinion: Respond to teachers’ requests for school supplies

Would it be a good idea to …

… chip in money so that area teachers could better equip their classrooms?

Stop right there, many readers probably are thinking. Shouldn’t our public school teachers already have all the books, construction paper and computer equipment that students require, courtesy of the taxes paid by property owners to their local school districts?

Ideally, yes. But a recent Associated Press article from Philadelphia drew attention to the rise of crowdfunding – the soliciting of small donations from many people via online registries such as GoFundMe – as a way for educators to buy paints, pens, iPads and other desired items.

“Teachers create campaigns by writing a story about their needs, often accompanied by classroom pictures,” wrote reporter Megan Trimble.

School teachers in affluent districts sometimes use the strategy for securing the “extras,” while struggling districts, including those in recently flood-ravaged Louisiana, seek speedy access to the basics.

The Associated Press article stated: “Contributions to education campaigns have climbed on GoFundMe and DonorsChoose, collectively, from just more than $31.2 million in 2010 to nearly $140 million in 2015, the do-it-yourself fundraising sites report. Both sites are on pace to eclipse that in 2016.”

During a single month earlier this year, 18 Erie County teachers were asking for support via campaigns on DonorsChoose.org, Erie’s newspaper reported.

In Northeastern Pennsylvania, school boosters previously found one way to help fill in the cracks: Create educational foundations. Reliant on volunteer fundraisers, the foundation is independent of a school district but supports its mission.

Among the area groups to spring up in recent years are the Wyoming Valley West Educational Foundation (see wvweducationalfoundation.org) and the Wilkes-Barre Area Educational Improvement Foundation (facebook.com/wbaei). Other Luzerne County school districts reportedly supported by foundations include Dallas, Crestwood, Pittston Area and Hazleton Area.

Typically, a foundation’s participants will survey teachers to see what they want, then fulfill some of the requests each year.

Could these wish-lists be broadcast more broadly in our community, potentially bringing in more bucks?

Are area teachers satisfied with the materials they’ve been provided to begin this school year? Are parents and students satisfied?

If not, has anyone thought to write a letter to the editor, informing readers of the situation in the classroom?

