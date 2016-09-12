Our Opinion: Tell teens how to handle horrible bosses who sexually harass – or worse

Teenagers who take part-time jobs to earn spending money and gain work experience sometimes get subjected to horrible treatment, including sexual harassment and assault.

It happens too frequently.

A Maine researcher previously surveyed more than 500 teenagers, finding that about one-third said they “experienced some type of sexual harassment at work,” according to a 2014 article in The Oregonian.

“Researchers say young workers are … less likely to report abuse,” according to the article by Laura Gunderson. “Often that’s because workers age 15 to 22 don’t realize the graphic comments and unwanted touching they may have tolerated in school constitutes sexual harassment at work. Of those who know it’s wrong, many are too scared, embarrassed or in need of a paycheck to speak up.”

In Luzerne County, two young workers at an Edwardsville pizza shop did raise claims last month that their boss tugged at their clothes, lifting their shirts and touching them inappropriately. A 35-year-old man has been charged with corruption of minors and indecent assault in the case, which has not yet gone through the legal process.

Regardless of the case’s outcome, the episode should serve as a reminder to parents and other people with teenagers’ best interests in mind: Talk to them bluntly about workplace safety and personal boundaries.

In short, here’s what young workers should understand. “If your boss, co-worker, customer, vendor or potential boss is harassing you because of your gender or gender identity, that’s sexual harassment, and it’s illegal,” according to a blog on the LexisNexis Legal Newsroom. “This includes unwanted sexual advances, requests for sexual favors, offensive comments about men or women in general, off-color jokes, touching, and other harassment that is either so severe or so frequent that it alters the terms and conditions of your employment.”

“[email protected],” a campaign of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, offers information about sexual harassment, as well as guidance on when and how to file a charge.

Victims should contact the police or other appropriate reporting agency.