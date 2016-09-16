Our Opinion: Volunteer builders in Kingston reflect best of community spirit

Diamonds to the volunteer builders of a Kingston family’s new wheelchair ramp. Donnie Evans, owner of an area roof-cleaning business, spotted a Facebook post in which the family appealed for help with this project, aimed at helping Fred Whitesell access the home. Whitesell is coping with cancer and other maladies, a family member said. Several businesses chipped in with labor and supplies, while restaurants donated lunch for the ramp builders. In a community, isn’t that how things are supposed to work?

Coal to the dastardly villain, or villains, who last weekend damaged one of the Garden Drive-In’s two giant movie screens. Operators of the Hunlock Township entertainment venue released information stating that the place was both “burglarized and vandalized.” The damaged screen was not usable, causing the drive-in to scale back its showings. The Garden’s management has offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to a conviction. Here’s hoping that justice prevails in “The End.”

Diamonds to U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright. The Moosic resident, 55, recently received unanimous appointment to the House Committee on Appropriations, the group most responsible for determining how a big portion of federal money gets spent. He was one of eight lawmakers vying for the position, he told a Times Leader reporter. “The big priority will be bringing federal dollars back to Northeastern Pennsylvania,” Cartwright said. (Hmm, perhaps creating high-speed passenger rail service between Scranton and New York isn’t such a pipe dream.)

Coal to vehicles veering into buildings. Within a five-day span, a car smashed into a Subway restaurant in Wilkes-Barre, and a pickup truck plowed through the front window of the Fine Wine and Spirits store in West Pittston. Fortunately, neither incident caused any injuries. The driver involved in the first smash-in, last Saturday night in the South Main Plaza, told police that the car landed in the sandwich shop after she swerved to avoid colliding with a vehicle that had shot into her path. At the liquor store, the man behind the wheel on Wednesday afternoon reported that his foot, wet from rainfall, slipped off the brake pedal and onto the accelerator. Accidents happen; let’s all be careful out there.

Diamonds to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders for a successful season, culminating in its appearance this week in the International League finale. The area’s minor league baseball team, an affiliate of the New York Yankees, already scored high honors in the league’s year-end list of All-Stars. Outfielder Ben Gamel was voted the International League’s Most Valuable Player. First-year skipper Al Pedrique was named Manager of the Year. Also selected to the All-Star team were catcher Gary Sanchez, second baseman Donovan Solano and outfielder Aaron Judge. By the time you read this, the ball club might have won the Governors’ Cup. Go, RailRiders!