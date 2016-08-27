Letter to the Editor: Christians urged to stand up against nation’s ‘decadence’

America’s only hope for survival demands that Christians stand up and speak the truth about the decadence that has taken over the United States.

We must not allow our voices to be silent in the midst of moral, ethical and spiritual decline. Today we need an army of ordinary heroes to stand against the gathering darkness.

We must stand for truth courageously, consistently, and with grace and humility. It is time to draw a line in the sand, refusing to compromise our principles.

Christianity in America is being dismantled by what Francis Schaeffer called “sociological law,” which is the belief that there are no absolutes, but rather a relative evolutionary morality. Law is what the majority wants, or what the judicial system says it is. Man, not God, is the source of laws.

America needs to undergo a spiritual revival and reject a secular world view. We need a man of God and a leader such as Dietrich Bonhoeffer to fight the demonic forces that have made the United States into a modern-day Sodom and Gomorrah. Bonhoeffer was a Lutheran pastor in Germany during the years of the Third Reich, from 1933-1945. This powerful spokesman for Christianity warned that God was being replaced by Adolf Hitler and Nazi doctrine.

Bonhoeffer spoke the truth about the Nazis. He inspired thousands of Germans to denounce Hitler, and, like Bonhoeffer, they paid the price of martyrdom.

We need a modern-day Bonhoeffer to inspire and rally Christians to oppose the decadence that has permeated our culture. Some causes are just too important to ignore. Righteousness doesn’t have seasons. Speaking against the ills of society never has been a popular profession.

While waiting for execution, Bonhoeffer wrote, “Personal suffering has become a more useful key for understanding the world than personal happiness.”

On April 8, 1945. Bonhoeffer was hanged from a tree at Flossenburg concentration camp. Today at the base of that hanging tree is a memorial plaque. It simply reads: “Dietrich Bonhoeffer, a witness to Jesus Christ among his brethren.”

We, as American Christians, must not be afraid to suffer for Christ. But even if you should suffer for what is right, you are blessed.

William Sarnak

Harding