Kudos to Mark Fritz for his letter to the editor on the Clintons (“Can’t trust the Clintons,” Aug 19).

He put into words what we have been thinking for a long time. Hillary cannot be trusted. She lies and is also power hungry. The only reason she stayed with Bill after all the scandal of his infidelities is that she had designs on a political career of her own.

Due to her lies to the American public, Hillary for president? We don’t think so!

Elaine Cebrick

and

Dean Weisgerber

Edwardsville