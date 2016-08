In Northeastern Pennsylvania, we’re represented by two congressmen who happen to be Republicans, Lou Barletta and Tom Marino.

Now there’s nothing wrong with being a Republican, any more than there’s anything wrong with being a Democrat. The problem is when they think more of the party than the people.

These two vote the party line even if it’s bad for their constituents. We need to consider that when we vote in November.

Ed Cole

Clarks Summit