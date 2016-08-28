Letter to the Editor: Don’t increase mandatory retirement age for judges in Pennsylvania

An important question will be on the ballot on Election Day this November. That question will determine if our judges should remain on the bench until age 75.

As residents of Luzerne County, we have witnessed firsthand how corrupt our judges have been, and it does not happen only in local governments.

The scandals reported in Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court, and machinations of certain Supreme Court justices, only prove that granting another five years on the bench would not be in the best interest of the U.S. citizens. It will serve only to ensure business as usual.

Many other occupations have mandatory retirement ages in order to protect the people they serve. Judges should be held to the same standards.

They must remain sharp in order to interpret the law correctly and then make judgments fairly.

For this reason, increasing the retirement age is not a good decision for the citizens of this county, this state or this nation.

Arlene Williams

Luzerne