Letter to the Editor: Stop state lawmakers from mailing ‘propaganda’ paid for by taxpayers

I recently received a sleek piece of literature from Aaron Kaufer, state representative from the 120th District, which was sent on the taxpayer dime.

It costs about $5,000 just to mail this piece of propaganda, and that is not counting the employee hours to create the piece and the cost of printing, which I will lowball at $600.

While my school taxes are going sky-high because he voted to underfund schools and refused to deal with the debt, I feel he should end this practice.

This is the second piece that he sent this year, which now puts the taxpayers on the hook for $10,000. If you multiply it by all elected state lawmakers, the taxpayers are on the hook for more than $2 million for the officials’ re-election campaigns. With social media, radio and newspapers, this mailing is outdated – and too expensive when you consider that kids are starving.

John Chernesky

Kingston