Letter to the Editor: A Hillary Clinton presidency would spell trouble for nation

After hearing and reading all the anti-Trump propaganda, I feel it is very important that all voters educate themselves regarding this year’s presidential election.

Obamacare architect and Democrat Jonathan Gruber, with regard to the Affordable Care Act, stated: “Lack of transparency is a huge political advantage. And basically, call it the stupidity of the American voter, or whatever, but basically that was really critical to get the thing to pass.”

This opacity also seems to be the modus operandi of Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

She won’t release her Wall Street transcripts. She lied about having secret information on her private email server. She lied to the families of those killed in Benghazi, saying the attack was due to a video. And there’s much more about her for the voters to educate themselves.

“Drinking the Kool-Aid” is a figure of speech that refers to any person or group who knowingly goes along with doomed and dangerous ideas. We need to hope and pray daily that God will enlighten Clinton’s supporters and the “never Trumps” so that they will stop drinking her Kool-Aid and be well-informed.

If she is elected, this country will be adversely affected for generations. Then, and only then, the citizens of this country will learn in a hard way that only God can save us.

Charles Brewer

Greenfield Township

Lackawanna County