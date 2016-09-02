Letter to the Editor: Schiel’s Family Market owners constantly giving boost to community

I am writing to convey my appreciation and gratitude to the proprietors of the Schiel’s Family Market for their dedication and service to our community.

Owners and siblings Frank, Fred, Connie, Carleen and Gary Schiel provide incredible civic support to many of our area high school sport teams and youth organizations. They always are there to support a fundraiser and donate goods, as well as employ many of our local youth.

The Schiel ethic and business approachability go above and beyond most companies. It always is a pleasure working with the staff and management at its Hanover Street location in Wilkes-Barre.

As an officer of a high school booster club, I do hope that you at Schiel’s have some satisfaction in knowing, through your efforts, you make it more pleasurable for those who volunteer. You are an enormous asset to our community.

I trust the public will remember your generosity!

Tracey Hughes

Wilkes-Barre