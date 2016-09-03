Letter to the Editor: Natural gas remains necessary part of nation’s energy mix

We all want cleaner-burning fuel and lower carbon dioxide emissions, but wind, solar and other renewables are only getting us so far.

Natural gas is the logical step, even if used as a bridge fuel. It is safe, inexpensive and has helped to reduce carbon emissions. Moreover, natural gas makes renewable energy more viable.

If we are being honest about wind and solar, we must acknowledge that it’s not always sunny, and the wind does not always blow. Solar and wind generation have their environmental benefits, but they also need backup. Renewables also are more expensive to produce, so in order for electric generation companies to include renewables in their portfolios, they need less-expensive sources of energy in the mix.

Natural gas ﬁts the bill in a way that other energy sources can’t. It combines both lower costs with cleaner air. Carbon emissions in the U.S. have been decreasing, and the credit in large part has been given to cleaner-burning natural gas.

Renewables and natural gas are complementing each other. We need them all.

Alan J. Lispi

Scranton