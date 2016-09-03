Letter to the Editor: Slim backing for Donald Trump from GOP leadership irks this writer

I am tired of the media and so many people slamming Donald Trump.

He won the Republican nomination over 16 other candidates. He does get himself in trouble sometimes, as he uses his freedom of speech a little too often.

I’m really surprised that former President George Bush, U.S. Sen. John McCain and Mitt Romney, plus most of the Republican party, are not helping. I voted for Bush, McCain and Romney.

I have three things I want to say as to people thinking that Trump treats women badly. No one abuses women more than the Clintons.

Former president Bill Clinton had so many affairs. He and Hillary Clinton did everything they could to hide it, showing the Clinton power to destroy the lives of these women. If this isn’t abuse, I don’t know what is.

Next, they thought it was funny to put in the newspapers that Trump threw a baby out of his campaign rally. We all knew what happened here; the mother was taking the baby out because he was crying. Any mother does that in church or at any event when someone is speaking.

Hillary believes in killing babies. She said a baby isn’t a baby until it is born. A baby is formed very early, and at 20 weeks they feel pain.

In closing, I thank vice presidential candidate Mike Pence, Newt Gingrich, Rudy Giuliani, Judge Jeanine Pirro and Fox News for all their support of Trump.

Helen Pugh

Hanover Township