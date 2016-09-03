Letter to the Editor: Quarterback’s protest drawing attention to wrong topic

On Aug. 26, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick decided to cross a line that has not been perceived well through the eyes of the public.

During the performing of the national anthem, Kaepernick decided not to stand. He also did not stand as the anthem played during the first two preseason games, but he was not in his uniform so no one noticed.

After the game, he said that he would not stand during the national anthem until “changes” occur in the country. Kaepernick was referring to the police violence going on across the country, specifically the cases that have been occurring in Chicago.

I understand the social message that Kaepernick is trying to push, but this is an entirely wrong way to do it. Saying that you will not salute a flag that oppresses people of color is not the way to push your message. Since this event has occurred, we have not been talking about the reasons why he is having this protest.

Disrespecting the American flag is what has been front and center of this conversation, and it is true. The flag has a sacred meaning to many people across the country; it represents freedom. It is what men and women at home and abroad have fought for in order to protect the citizens of the United States.

If Kaepernick wants to stand against the problem facing our great nation, then he, along with other players, should go out in the community, because the image that he is creating through this is the complete opposite of what he is trying to achieve. The picture being painted is one of disrespect to the flag and everyone who has fought for it.

Mark Makowski

Larksville