Letter to the Editor: PennEast makes allowances for pipeline near Plains Township quarry

Whether buying a house or a car, most responsible people take great measures to protect significant investments. From a community and business perspective, the PennEast Pipeline is a $1.2 billion energy-infrastructure investment, and PennEast is making every effort to ensure it is constructed and operated safely.

Based on constructive feedback from landowners, combined with its technical surveys, PennEast is working with the owner of the quarry in Plains Township to re-route the PennEast Pipeline to avoid the active portion of the quarry. With the route modification, the PennEast Pipeline also would be beyond the minimal distance that Pennsylvania regulations require for quarry operators to take special precautionary measures regarding blasting in the vicinity of utility lines.

The modifications pertaining to the quarry are among dozens PennEast has implemented in line with its commitment to safety. In spite of misguided claims, PennEast always has put safety first. With teams of highly qualified technical professionals, PennEast can put safety first while providing area families affordable, American-made natural gas to heat and power their homes.

The PennEast Pipeline will be designed, constructed and operated to the highest safety standards to the benefit of area families and businesses, as well as the community overall.

Pat Kornick

Spokeswoman

PennEast Pipeline Project

Wyalusing