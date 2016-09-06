Letter to the Editor: Donald Trump’s tax returns could be revealing; let’s see them

For the past 40 years, all presidential nominees, Democratic and Republican, have released their tax returns – except Donald Trump.

In 2014, Trump said publicly that as a candidate he “absolutely” would make them public, but so far he has refused. So what is he hiding?

Has Trump greatly exaggerated his wealth, a subject about which the thin-skinned mogul is particularly sensitive? Or has he been paying virtually no income taxes for years, something the American public likely would find fundamentally unfair?

We do know that he paid no federal tax in 1978 and 1979, and that could very well still be the case. Mitt Romney says there might very well be such a bombshell in Trump’s returns, which would account for his secrecy.

Of greatest concern is what his taxes might reveal about his ties to Vladimir Putin’s Russia, a hostile foreign power. Trump said a few years back that Russian money was “pouring” into Trump projects. All of this raises the possibility that he is in hock to Russian oligarchs and/or banks. This might explain his otherwise inexplicable support of Putin’s priorities, such as weakening NATO.

Improving relations with Russia is one thing; being in Putin’s pocket is quite another.

If this is all baseless speculation, Trump can clear up much of it by simply releasing his tax returns. Otherwise we are left to wonder if Trump will really “Put America First,” or continue to “Put Trump First” – as he has been doing for years.

John Wills

Rice Township