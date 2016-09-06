Letter to the Editor: Pennsylvania dairy farmers deserve support from lawmakers

Since the “powers that be” in Harrisburg have passed a budget, raised taxes on cigarettes, made beer and wine easier to purchase, increased the opportunities to gamble, and had a vacation, perhaps they can take the time to help Pennsylvania’s dairy farmers.

Farmers need their fair share to at least keep their heads above water.

Like a lot of people, my family members and I love milk, ice cream, cheese and most dairy products. But there’s a whole lot more to dairy farming than having cows that eat grass and give milk.

I’d like to have dairy products from Pennsylvania and not another state or country (it’s possible.) Let’s make sure we Pennsylvanians have Pennsylvania dairy products available, and the farm families earn a decent living.

A. Royer

Wilkes-Barre