Letter to the Editor: Is Donald Trump’s candidacy a ploy to pay off debts?

When I was young, I read the comics for a chuckle. Now I read the letters to the editor.

What’s really funny is reading letters from naive people who think that a reality TV star who went bankrupt four times can really change Washington.

We all know Republican presidential contender Donald Trump is a bully who picks on women and the disabled. But did you know that he’s bragging about offering child care to his employees. It’s a lie. The free child care is offered only to his guests at his golf courses and hotels.

I guess he doesn’t want to show us his tax returns because his 30 U.S. properties reportedly are in debt for about $650 million. Also, his passive partnerships owe several lenders $2 billion.

Maybe that’s why he’s running for president. Somehow he wants to finagle a way to get out of debt!

Joseph Czarnecki

Dallas