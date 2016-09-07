Letter to the Editor: Veterans urged to consider Donald Trump’s record of avoiding military service

At many of presidential hopeful Donald Trump’s rallies, I see signs reading “Veterans for Trump.” Let’s see exactly who those veterans are supporting.

Trump was a student in 1964 at Fordham University in New York. He applied for and received a student deferment, which he renewed in 1965. In 1966, he entered the University of Pennsylvania and again applied for and received a student deferment, which he renewed in 1967.

Trump has said that U.S. Sen. John McCain was “not a hero,” because McCain had been captured during the war in Vietnam. In October 1967, the same year that Trump was receiving his fourth consecutive deferment, McCain was on a bombing mission over Hanoi when his plane was shot down. The crash fractured both of his arms and one leg. He was captured by North Vietnamese soldiers and sent to a prisoner of war camp.

He was offered an early release but refused unless other prisoners captured before him were released. By refusing this offer, he sacrificed more than five years of his life in prisoner of war camps under horrible conditions that included starvation and torture.

Now back to draft dodger Trump. In 1968, after four years of student deferments, he applied for and received a medical deferment, claiming a painful bone spur on his heel. Records show that he had remained active in college sports and continued to play squash, baseball and tennis. Don’t you need strong, healthy feet to play those sports?

Trump could have enlisted in the military at any time. He chose not to do this. He sacrificed nothing.

Yet he claims that the brave men and women serving in our military today, who are in harm’s way around the clock, are a “disaster.”

How could any veteran vote for Trump?

Dan Siderio

Gettysburg