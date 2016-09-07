Letter to the Editor: Writer opposed to use of tax money for drug-addiction recovery programs

I am a taxpayer in Luzerne County and do not want one cent of my tax money to go this new drug clinic (“State to fund drug addiction recovery center,” Aug. 15).

I donate for cancer research and other diseases that people have gotten through no fault of their own. The “druggies” knew what would happen and did it anyway.

Most of the time rehabilitation is a waste of money, because many keep going back to the drug or die. It might sound cruel, but we cannot afford these people any more.

To spend millions while children are dying of cancer is obscene.

Louis DeSpirito

Wilkes-Barre