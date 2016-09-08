Letter to the Editor: A vote for Hillary Clinton will continue government’s encroachment on liberties

During an October 2008 campaign stop, then-presidential candidate Barack Obama said, “We are five days away from fundamentally transforming the United States of America.”

Fundamental transformation means complete change, with regulations galore that cause job losses, resulting in more people becoming dependent on welfare, or government control.

Some other examples of government control.

• Obamacare, with its higher costs. And people can’t keep their doctor, as had been promised.

• Political correctness. Government controls what we can’t say or do.

• The push for more gun laws.

Government control from birth to death. They say they know best.

Democratic presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton said President Obama doesn’t get enough credit for his achievements. She’ll continue his transformation.

If you want freedom over government control of your entire life, then don’t vote for Hillary. Vote for Donald Trump.

Theresa Morris

Dallas