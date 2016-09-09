Letter to the Editor: Voice opposition to planned natural gas pipeline in NEPA

Wake up!

The communities of Dallas Township, Kingston Township, West Wyoming, Wyoming, Jenkins Township, Plains Township, Laflin and Bear Creek will be affected by the proposed 36-inch, high-pressure, high-volume natural gas line.

This gas will not be used in Pennsylvania; the fuel will be shipped overseas to get a higher price. It will not lower your gas bill. It will not increase jobs in this area. The jobs go to people from out of state.

Your lives will be changed forever. Don’t sit back and say, well, there was nothing we could do about it.

Speak up and speak out to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. The people of New Jersey are not sitting back. They are very vocal and organized in their opposition to this pipeline.

Thank you, New Jersey!

Mary Grace Loncoski

Plains Township