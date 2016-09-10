Letter to the Editor: Election in November represents last chance to save U.S. from out-of-control spending

The entitlement mentally enacted in 1962 by the Johnson administration was the start of the decline of our culture – economically, ethically and morally.

The progressives believe the poor can be helped by taking what they want from the producers and giving it to the poor. Fifty years have proven that they are wrong, but they continue this race to insolvency. They want to fix the wealth gap by government fiat and extortion, with confiscating rules and regulations.

In 1950, the government was taking 20 percent of the people’s money, and now it is at 36 percent! All this spending has caused dependence (not freedom), low-paying jobs, poor education, a weakened military, rioting, and unsustainable debt that can never be paid back, especially if the interest rate rises to 6 percent. (The Feds can’t hold the interest rate low forever).

Do you know what is unfair? Only 53 percent of the population paid federal taxes, while the 47 percent paid no taxes. They believe this is fine as long as the rich pay the most because they stole it from the poor; they are dead wrong. If this continues, it will lead to loss of jobs and a further reduction in money to invest in jobs.

The nation’s total debt is $60 trillion, not the $20 trillion the pundits state! Student debt is pushing nigh onto $1.2 trillion. Graduates now starting their careers have enormous debt, averaging near $30,000.

Subprime lending is at 30 percent, causing worries in the financial community that massive defaults will occur between now and 2017. The automotive sector has $900 billion outstanding debt, and these also are subprime borrowers.

Since the Nixon administration in 1971 took gold from the backing of the dollar, the printing presses haven’t stopped printing paper money. This is exactly what Wall Street, billionaires, politicians and investors wanted – that is, to control interest rates, mortgages and other investments favoring them, not the working man. The middle class, due to the eroding dollar, cannot keep up with inflation even with numerous family members working. They haven’t had a substantial raise since the 1970s.

Countries that have loaned us money to continue our standard of living realize that they will never get their money back, so what to do? China is buying and mining gold in huge amounts to boost its yuan with gold backing to become the leading currency in the world. They already have trade with Russia, Australia, many Asian nations, Brazil and Turkey, which no longer require settlement in U.S. dollars. If they get their way, this will crush the American dollar.

This is where the United States is heading if the Americans vote for progressives whose socialist ideas are to tax and spend. This is the last election to vote to stop this insanity before it consumes this once-greatest country ever established in the history of the world.

Joseph Souder

Berwick