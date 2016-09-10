Letter to the Editor: Voters in 10th Congressional District deserve a Marino-Molesevich debate

I recently had the opportunity to meet congressional candidate Mike Molesevich at the Wayne County Fair. Mike is running on the Democratic ticket against Republican Tom Marino.

With the election fast approaching, I think it would serve all residents of Pennsylvania who are eligible to vote to have a chance to hear Molesevich’s ideas and what he envisions for his district. I would suggest that the two gentlemen have a debate before November in order to give us the opportunity to make an informed decision.

It would be beneficial to hear from both sides on what they would do for the economy, education, our veterans, the environment, and health care, and how each would protect Social Security and Medicare.

Marino seems to be a fixture in the House, and he’s gotten much too comfortable making that nice hefty salary, while his record is less than stellar. Additionally, Marino’s speedy endorsement of Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump tells us all we need to know.

Mike Molesevich has a vision and is eager to roll up his sleeves for the 10th Congressional District. It would certainly be a refreshing change. So, WVIA-TV, please schedule a debate.

Maria Varecka

Lake Ariel