Letter to the Editor: Oppose Pennsylvania’s harsh law regulating vapor products

It sounds like a bad joke, but it’s all too real. Starting Oct. 1, Pennsylvania vapor consumers can go to prison for buying vapor products online and not paying a 40 percent tax on them.

You read that right: You could go to jail for buying e-liquid online and not sending a check to the state of Pennsylvania. The penalties for evading the tax include up to a $5,000 fine or prison time.

Oh, and it gets worse.

Buyers will be required to file reports and make payments monthly – just like vape shops will have to do. Not only will shops be punished with a 40 percent tax on the cost of their merchandise, so will consumers.

Online sellers outside of Pennsylvania may choose to avoid complications and refuse to sell to Pennsylvania residents. And many Pennsylvania businesses might opt to relocate or close their operations altogether.

However the tax is collected, the fact is that small businesses will be forced to hand the state cash amounting to 40 percent of the value of all merchandise in their stores, or shut their doors. It’s hard to imagine a law that directly attacks vapers more brutally than this one.

If you live in Pennsylvania, you should be writing to your state representative, senator and governor. Those people who no longer want to smoke 1,000-plus carcinogens and tar are being punished. Vaping produces no ash, no smoke and no tar.

There is so much wrong with this. Contact your legislators today!

Also, join the Consumer Advocates for Smoke Free Alternatives Association at casaa.org. You do not have to “subscribe” if you don’t want to.

Also go to change.org and sign the petition urging lawmakers to amend Act 84. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Big Pharma see how many people have quit smoking, and they’re not happy about it. Tell these people that you’re bitterly disappointed Pennsylvania did this, punishing people who have done nothing but find a way to quit smoking.

Rachel Harding

Forty Fort