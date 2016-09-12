Letter to the Editor: Hillary Clinton resorts to smearing her election opponent as racist

In a desperate attempt to divert attention from her email and Clinton Foundation scandals, Hillary Clinton has resorted to the standard Democratic ploy of accusing her opponent, Donald Trump, of being a racist.

I recently watched a Clinton supporter admit that, in all honesty, he could not claim that she is telling the truth and her best route to win the presidency is to continue to smear Trump. To that end, the Democratic Party is in the process of spending over a billion dollars running anti-Trump attacks in key states such as Pennsylvania, Ohio and Florida. The also have allies in the news media like the Clinton News Network, aka CNN.

There are two certainties about Clinton: She puts her pants on one leg at a time like the rest of us, and, as William Safire stated 20 years ago, she is a congenital liar.

Trump has pledged, if elected, to appoint to the Supreme Court conservative justices such as the late, great Antonin Scalia. Hillary, of course, would name far-left liberals.

For this former Democrat who left the party when it made abortion its sacrament, I stand with Donald Trump to make America safe again and great again.

Ralph Rostock

Carverton