Letter to the Editor: Donald Trump will assemble great team, not be beholden to special interests

People who vote for Hillary Clinton are also voting for Bill Clinton. Haven’t we had enough of deceit and immorality in the White House?

Yes, Donald Trump is sarcastic and sometimes brash, but he’s fighting a political system that isn’t always fair or honest. It’s a system run by Democrats who have voted in anyone who agreed with their private interests. They don’t really care about the veterans or elderly, of which I’m one.

I believe Trump will surround himself with wise, honest men and women, and he will listen to the people – they will make America great again.

How can honest people put a disgraceful couple in office again? It’s all for money and power, and I despise the Democrats who just want to rule for themselves and their agendas. Clinton is unfit and can’t be trusted.

Vote for Trump. Pray for him and and those he gets to help him make America great. He’s a good man, not perfect. He doesn’t need special favors to pay back his supporters.

Trump will find the way that is right and good for all. While the Democrats are digging up dirt on Trump, let them bury themselves in years and piles of their own dirt.

Barbara Gullaksen

Wyoming