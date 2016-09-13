Letter to the Editor: Find resources for coping with mental and/or substance use disorders

Often, individuals who experience a mental and/or substance use disorder feel isolated and alone. Yet among adults age 18 or older, 9.8 million had a serious mental illness in the past year.

By 2020, mental and substance use disorders – including opioid abuse – will surpass all physical diseases as a major cause of disability worldwide. Mental and/or substance use disorders affect people across all ethnicities, ages, genders, geographic regions and socioeconomic levels.

The good news is that the Affordable Care Act provided one of the largest expansions of mental health and substance use disorder coverage in a generation. So individuals and families needing assistance can get better, both physically and emotionally, with the support of a welcoming community.

September is Recovery Month. The Department of Health and Human Services and our partners are celebrating by holding a variety of educational and entertaining events to honor individuals and families who are in recovery. Learn more about events in your area at recoverymonth.gov/events.

I urge everyone to help stem the incidence of mental and/or substance use disorders. Free, confidential help is available 24 hours a day through HHS’s national helpline, 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or 1-800-487-4889 (TDD). Additionally, you can find help at samhsa.gov/find-help.

Offering support to those experiencing mental and/or substance use disorders can make a huge difference. Together we can help others realize the promise of recovery and give families the right support to help their loved ones.

Joanne Grossi

Director, Region 3

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

Philadelphia