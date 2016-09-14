Letter to the Editor: Provide more ‘military news’ to keep readers informed of action overseas

I’m working toward my Eagle Scout rank. One of the requirements for the communications merit badge is to write a letter to the editor.

I’d like to talk about some news that many papers seem to lack. I’d like to see more military news. What I mean by that is, to see more news about the men and women overseas facing the conflicts with terror groups such as ISIS.

I know I’m not the only one who thinks some news companies report news that isn’t as important as the men and women overseas fighting to keep America free. I personally think that they should get recognized.

Alex Kiddish

Sugar Notch