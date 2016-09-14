Letter to the Editor: Nation has grown weary of the Clintons, writer says

I am a Republican and will support most any candidate my party endorses, yes, even Donald Trump.

In fact, I welcome his outspoken, off-the-cuff way of getting his point across. Good work, Donny! Wasn’t it Ronald Reagan who was the first president who confided with the American people and exposed the pork-barrel politics of past generations?

I believe the citizens of this country have had enough of the Clintons.

Don’t you just love the new TV commercials in which Hillary Clinton says, I’m going to make the wealthy Americans pay their fair share and use it to create more jobs than we did after World War II! What planet are you living on Hillary? More lies!

The TV commercials are very well written, very enticing and very believable. So was the snake to Eve in the Garden of Eden! The only ones who are going to get anything out of a Clinton presidency are the Clintons. Maybe their foundation can step up its deliveries of uranium to the Middle East through the Soviet Union if she gets elected. Maybe she can neglect a few more calls from our soldiers in harm’s way. Or continue to pay our working women, even her own staff, 30 percent less. Oh, sorry, I forgot; the Clintons once said they were broke.

Lies, lies and more lies. I’m sorry, Democrats, you might have been better supporting socialist Bernie Sanders, our favorite communist of the 21st century. At least he was straight, sometimes, with his platform.

Wake up, America. Do you want four more years of Barack Obama?

Let’s all make America great again!

Joe Nevenglosky

Dorrance Township