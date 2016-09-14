Letter to the Editor: Crack down on drug manufacturing in NEPA neighborhoods

It seems there is a problem that’s epidemic in our neighborhoods.

You can see it; it’s open. Neighbors who have been here a while have homes up for sale because of the consistent buying, selling and trading of drugs.

There’s an insanity to this drug mixing, of people thinking they’re chemists or doctors, describing to their customers what they made, how it’s used. These people don’t have a license to make powders to sell. They don’t know the toxicity of mixing synthetic pot with furniture polish and/or fingernail polish.

And the vapors! This poison goes in the air, causing health issues.

New provisions should be voted on. Laws should be supported to protect the neighborhoods, stopping this bad element from wandering around where you live.

People in law enforcement should walk through the neighborhoods consistently. Check on odd vapors. Look, see and arrest.

Joseph DeLucco Jr.

Wilkes-Barre