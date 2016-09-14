Letter to the Editor: Hope restored to Pennsylvania schools as Wolf administration delivers on promise

As students are returning to their classrooms this fall, I want to reflect on the significant accomplishments that Gov. Tom Wolf has achieved for the children of Pennsylvania.

When Gov. Wolf took office, our schools were reeling due to the previous administration’s devastating $1 billion cut that led to larger class sizes, soaring property taxes, educator layoffs, and the elimination and reduction of vital programs. Data also show that as education classroom funding fell, so did student scores in reading and math.

Throughout his campaign, Gov. Wolf made a commitment to the commonwealth’s children and teachers to do everything that he could to ensure they had the resources necessary to create a successful learning environment.

As soon as he took office, Gov. Wolf began visiting schools to understand the challenges that classrooms were facing. Since that time, he and other members of his administration, including me, have visited more than 110 schools.

But more important, Gov. Wolf put his money where his mouth was and did exactly what he said he would. In his first two years of office, he has secured historic education funding increases totaling almost $640 million, including $415 million in basic education funding, $60 million for early childhood education, and $50 million in special education funding.

In June, Gov. Wolf also signed a bill that established a fair funding formula that will ensure all students, no matter where they live or what school they attend, are getting the educations they deserve. The fair funding formula accounts for the wealth of the district, the district’s current tax effort, the ability of the district to raise revenue, and the number of children in the district who live in poverty, are enrolled in charter schools, or are English language learners.

Prior to the signing of this bill, Pennsylvania was one of only three states in the nation without a fair funding formula.

Through his actions, it is evident that Gov. Wolf is committed to improving our education system by making historic investments in our schools and ensuring every student across the state, regardless of ZIP code, has access to a high-quality education. But we can, and should, continue to make investments to adequately fund our education system in order to lay the foundation for long-term economic growth in Pennsylvania.

The Wolf administration will continue to fight for increased funding for Pennsylvania schools to deliver high-quality education to every student across the state. With an advocate like Tom Wolf as governor, Pennsylvanians should have a new sense of hope for our education system.

Pedro Rivera

Secretary

Pennsylvania Department of Education

Harrisburg