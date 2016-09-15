Letter to the Editor: Do teachers in NEPA lack basic classroom supplies?

It was with stunned disbelief that I read the recent Associated Press article titled “Teachers increasingly solicit funding online.”

Even the money from these donations is not enough. The Philadelphia school teacher interviewed for the article says she takes $100 to $150 out of her paycheck, not to buy fancy technology, but to provide cleaning supplies, bulletin board paper, and wall paint to cover the stark white walls with peach and blue paint.

Of course, 40 percent of her kindergarten class is comprised of children living in poverty. I doubt that this occurs in the affluent suburbs.

Of even greater concern is the nationwide presence of this need.

Why has nobody been screaming? Where are the elected state representatives, the union, the parents, the clergy? This is not the America I grew up in. What should be done, and who will do it?

Does this situation exist in Northeastern Pennsylvania? We have not heard, but who would tell us if it does?

Dr. Harvey Weintraub

Harveys Lake