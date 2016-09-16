Letter to the Editor: Constitution Week has been a mid-September observation since the 1950s

This year marks the 61st anniversary of Constitution Week.

Gertrude S. Carraway, past president general of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, was responsible for the designation of Sept. 17 to 23 as Constitution Week. The DAR made its own resolution for a Constitution Week, which was adopted April 21, 1955.

Following the passage of the DAR-inspired resolution by both houses of Congress, President Dwight Eisenhower issued a proclamation on Aug. 19, 1955.

The first observance of Constitution Week was so successful that on Jan. 5, 1956, U.S. Sen. William Knowland, of California, introduced a Senate joint resolution to have the president designate Sept. 17 to 23 annually as Constitution Week. The resolution was adopted on July 23, 1956, and signed into law on Aug. 2, 1956.

For his patriotic aid and interest, Sen. Knowland received an award of commendation from the society’s continental congress in April 1956.

Kathleen Smith

Regent

Shawnee Fort Chapter

National Society Daughters of the American Revolution