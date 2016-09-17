Letter to the Editor: Women of NEPA, why not run for political office? Workshop will show you how

After working to elect several men to public office in the early 1980s, I decided to run for state representative.

I realized then that running for public office as a woman was very different from my observations of men running. As a result, I formed the Women’s Political Action Committee of Northeastern Pennsylvania. We raised money, ran workshops, and supported women running for office.

A reporter from the Scranton Times attended our first meeting. He was astounded that we voted to support only women!

The WPAC continued until 1989 when I left the area to become an officer in the Pennsylvania State Education Association. When I returned in 1995, I became involved with the Lackawanna County Federation of Democratic Women and am still active in that group.

Over these 34 years, I have seen more women elected to office in Northeastern Pennsylvania. I knew the increase was not monumental, but I was not prepared for the statistic presented by Jan W. Kelly’s recent letter to the editor (“Women, get on the ballot,” Aug 25). She stated that Pennsylvania was 40th out of the 50 states in the percentage of women serving in state legislatures.

In 1982 Pennsylvania was 49th out of 50.

I guess columnist Ellen Goodman was correct when she wrote a piece that appeared under this headline in 1986, “Women Make Political Gains by the Sip Method.” Progress obviously is still slow, but I continue to work toward equality.

I am involved in the Ready to Run Northeast Pennsylvania project. On Oct. 8, we are conducting a daylong workshop titled “Wanted: More Women Candidates.” It will be held at the University of Scranton.

For information, visit scranton.edu/readytorun.

A more balanced representation of women at all levels of government is still needed.

Annette Palutis

Scranton