Letter to the Editor: Luzerne County leaders urged to reconsider failed anti-discrimination law

The elected legislators of Wilkes-Barre unanimously passed an ordinance last week protecting additional people, specifically members of the LGBTQ community, from discrimination within the city’s boundaries.

It is the 37th community in Pennsylvania to take the initiative to ensure that “equal protection under their law” includes sexual orientation and gender identity or expression. In other words, the full benefits of citizenship for all individuals. Equality!

Last month, a similar ordinance was before Luzerne County Council’s members, the county’s legislative branch, for a final vote. While it was introduced with a “yes” vote by six members, it failed – with only two council members continuing in support. The ordinance did not pass, but the bigger failure was to our county, its residents and our future.

I was proud to be present in August during Wilkes-Barre Council’s first reading of its non-discrimination ordinance, and again last week for its final passage. It was inspiring to watch its five council members, from different walks of life, courageously take the initiative to promote equality. They weren’t waiting for the state to take the lead. They understand the necessity that appropriate legislation be enacted to afford equal opportunities for all.

Luzerne County still can have the distinction of being a welcoming community, a county with vision. We could not only be community No. 38 in Pennsylvania, we could be county No. 3. I hope all nine members who didn’t support equality in our county rethink their votes and make it so.

We need every tool available to grow our county – for tomorrow and generations to come.

Brian Shiner

Kingston