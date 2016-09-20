Letter to the Editor: Quarterback ‘brave’ for demonstrating his disgust with racial inequality

I am writing this letter to share my views on San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneeling for the national anthem.

I believe it is disrespectful to our country. I also believe he, as well as many other athletes and citizens, should stand up for what they think is right.

If he feels like law enforcement and the government in this country are oppressing him, I don’t see why he shouldn’t feel strongly about proving a point. I think he is brave for doing that, because many players and even celebrities can lose endorsement deals for things like that.

The fact that he knelt to share a message has started a movement. This creates a pattern, and other celebrities and athletes can spread the message to large groups of people watching them. It is similar to what happened with the Trayvon Martin case, with basketball players wearing black hoodies and shirts that read, “I can’t breathe.”

Many people are offended by what Kaepernick did because they feel strongly about their country, but I believe he has the right to speak up about how he feels about not only the government, but also society. Everyone is entitled to his or her opinion.

Jaquelyn Castro

Wilkes-Barre