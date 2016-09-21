Letter to the Editor: Hanover Green Cemetery board extends thanks to supporters of 240th anniversary event

In June, the Hanover Green Cemetery marked its 240th year of serving the area.

Proclamations issued by the Pennsylvania House of Representatives and state Senate were given by state Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski and state Sen. John Yudichak affirming the historical significance of the cemetery, one of the oldest operating cemeteries in the country.

Highlighting the festivities was the marker dedication for Capt. Andrew Lee, a trusted spy for Gen. George Washington during the Revolutionary War. Lee’s extensive military record as an American patriot was narrated by Judy Minsavage of the Nanticoke Historical Society. Mary Ann West, a fourth-generation descendant of Capt. Lee, traveled from Westport, Conn., to attend the dedication.

Members of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Shawnee Fort Chapter, bore the expense and time to recognize this most worthy patriot with a granite marker. Thank you, Kathleen Smith, newly installed regent, and all the chapter’s proud descendants of those who fought for our nation’s independence.

We, the board of directors of the cemetery, thank all who helped to make the day a success. Businesses and individuals donated the food, tents, sound system, wreaths, prizes, clothing for Abe Lincoln and grounds preparation, or volunteered as guest speakers, reenactors, etc. Any attempt to individually recognize all who helped would be space-prohibitive in this letter. We and your community know who you are.

We are greatly encouraged by your show of support and extend a heartfelt “thank you” for helping us to maintain, preserve and perpetuate the history of these hallowed grounds.

Leonard T. Luba, chairman

Loren Keiser

Robert Keiser

Jacqueline Keiser

Thomas Potsko

and

Mona Mera

Hanover Green Cemetery Association