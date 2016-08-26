Kingston native C.J. Yakimowicz named to Pittsburgh’s rookie tournament roster; tourney to be held Sept. 16-18

Second-year forward Oskar Sundqvist headlines Pittsburgh’s roster for the 2016 rookie tournament, which will be held in London, Ontario from Sept. 16-18. Also making the roster is Kingston native C.J. Yakimowicz.

Sundqvist is one of several players on the roster who appeared in games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton last season. Others on the roster include defenseman Ethan Prow, forwards Josh Archibald, Teddy Blueger, Jean-Sebastien Dea, Jake Guentzel and Dominik Simon, and goaltender Tristan Jarry.

Newly-signed forward Thomas Di Pauli will also suit up for the Penguins, as will 6-7 winger Christian Hilbrich, who signed an AHL deal with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this summer.

In addition to the Penguins, the tournament will also feature the Toronto Maple Leafs, Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators.

The Penguins begin the tournament by facing the Canadiens on Friday, Sept. 16 at 3:35 p.m. Pittsburgh plays the Senators on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 3:35 p.m. The Penguins conclude their weekend on Sunday, Sept. 18 at 4:35 p.m. against the Maple Leafs.

By Tom Venesky [email protected]