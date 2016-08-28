Outdoors with Tom Venesky: PFBC’s catfish plan heavy on potential

I clearly remember the first big fish I ever caught.

It wasn’t a largemouth bass from a farm pond or a rainbow trout in the Lehigh River, but rather a channel catfish caught at Lake Nuangola.

I was just a kid fishing with a worm and bobber, and I remember trying to grip my rod and reel in line at the same time while the big catfish tugged with surprising strength. It was completely different than the feel of the stocked trout that comprised the early years of my fishing career.

And I remember the thrill as I hoisted the heavy fish onto the dock, marveling at its size before releasing it back into the lake.

To be honest, I don’t think the channel catfish was any longer than 15 inches and maybe weighed a few pounds. But as a kid, the fish was an absolute monster and it created a memory that has lasted.

That’s why I think a new plan being kicked around by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is a good idea. The agency is considering stocking certain lakes with adult-size channel catfish next year.

The goal of the catfish stocking program is to give anglers – particularly families and children, a reason to be out on the water during the hot, summer months. If the program becomes a reality, the PFBC hopes to stock channel catfish that average 14 inches and 1 pound. Currently, the agency raises and stocks channel catfish fingerlings about two inches in length.

The program may be targeted for urban areas of the state in the southeast and southwest where there are plenty of anglers and suitable ponds so the fish can be utilized.

It’s a similar approach to stocked trout: The PFBC wants them to be caught and enjoyed.

I hope if the program comes to fruition the northeast part of the state eventually gets its fair share of stocked channel catfish. There are plenty of places where habitat and access wouldn’t be a problem – Lake Took-A-While, Lily Lake, Moon Lake and Harris Pond come to mind.

And let’s not forget about the Susquehanna River, although the channel catfish population is so high in certain stretches that it’s really an overlooked fishery.

Yet the numbers and size of the channel catfish in the river is extremely impressive. I saw it firsthand when I joined PFBC fisheries manager Rob Wnuk and biologist Aaron Frey as they surveyed the river as part of a statewide catfish study in 2014.

During an August afternoon we checked hoop nets and caught, measured and released 207 channel catfish near the boat launch in Bloomsburg.

Days earlier, Wnuk and Frey caught 954 channel catfish in the river near Northumberland. A stop in Danville increased the catch at all three locations to 1,632 channel catfish, all between 13 and 31 inches. In fact, during that afternoon in Bloomsburg one of the nets held a catfish that was 31 inches and weighed 12 3/4 pounds. Best of all, the fish had just spawned and was in the process of adding even more weight.

Imagine the thrill a young angler would experience hooking into that.

Before our lakes can be populated with monster catfish, the agency has some hurdles to clear with the program. While they don’t have a problem raising and releasing two-inch channel catfish, those fish often serve as a feast for largemouth bass after they’re stocked. Raising catfish to 14 inches or more is a challenge because it takes a while,

There could also be resistance from anglers who prefer other species because catfish are predatory.

But I think the potential positives outweigh any negatives. Everyone likes to catch big fish. Sure, we have them already but it takes a specialized approach to catch a monstrous muskie and largemouth bass tend to shut down at times during the summer.

Catfish, however, keep on biting and the potential to produce the catch of a lifetime always exists.

Venesky http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_Venesky-1-3.jpg Venesky

By Tom Venesky [email protected]