Sections of Mifflin County stream closed to protect trout

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission and the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources recently posted several sections of Penns Creek in Mifflin County to protect the wild trout that have congregated at the cool water spilling in from tributaries.

The move was made due to hot, dry conditions that lowered water levels and raised temperatures in the creek, stressing the trout that inhabit the popular limestone stream. It marked the first time since 1999 (also at Penns Creek) that the PFBC closed a stream to protect trout during drought conditions, but is it something that could be done more often? And in other areas of the state?

“It’s possible,” said Jason Detar, chief of the Division of Fisheries Management with the PFBC. “It’s important to understand that this is something we’re not looking to do for stocked trout.”

The reason, according to Detar, is stocked trout are meant to be caught and the agency doesn’t want to limit opportunities for anglers to do just that.

But when it comes to a hot summer where water temperatures rise and levels drop, wild trout become stressed and vulnerable as they seek out thermal refuges – typically where cool water from small tributaries enters a larger stream, to escape the heat. Detar said the threshold for wild trout to survive is a water temperature of 68 degrees.

“These thermal refuge areas are usually relatively small and you may have hundreds of trout congregating in a small area,” Detar said.

Locally, there has been some instances of trout congregating but the drought issue hasn’t been as severe. Waterways Conservation Officer John Cummings said he has seen trout congregate in parts of Harveys Creek this summer. Recent rainfall has increased the water level of many streams, Cummings said, and he has yet to see conditions serious enough to make him close a stream to trout fishing.

“It would have to be an extreme case for me to post it,” Cummings said. “It’s fairly common to see trout congregate in the summer.”

The sections of Penns Creek that were posted were done so to prevent additional stress on the fish from angling pressure. In times of drought, that stress – even if the fish are caught and released, can be deadly.

For that reason, many anglers voluntarily stop fishing for trout even if the PFBC doesn’t prohibit it.

Professional fly angler, guide and fly tyer Joe Ackourey said he checks the water temperature every morning before he goes fishing. He continues to monitor the temperature while he fishes and if gets too high he stops.

Sometimes if conditions are extremely hot and dry Ackourey won’t even fish, and he recommends that other trout anglers do the same.

“It’s about protecting the resource,” Ackourey said. “When the water’s low, stay away and give them a chance. Wait for cooler days and more water.”

Ackourey said he didn’t think streams would need to be closed to fishing if anglers use common sense during times of drought, but he agreed that the PFBC made the right decision to post Penns Creek to protect the wild trout.

Even if anglers choose to fish for trout while they’re congregated and practice catch-and-release could still be deadly, Ackourey said. The trout are already in survival mode, and to exhaust them more by catching them may cause the fish to perish.

“You’re also taking it out of that cold water it found, and even though it might swim away after being released you don’t know if it will make it back to that cooler water,” Ackourey said. “You’re only adding to the stress. It’s more like catch-and-kill.”

Detar said there are plenty of other angling opportunities in the summer for warm-water species like panfish and bass that anglers can give trout a break if conditions are tough.

As far as any impact this summer has on wild trout populations, Detar said that won’t be known until next year when statewide population assessments are conducted.

“We know we lose a considerable portion of the population to natural causes, and fish congregating with very little water can make them more susceptible to predation,” Detar said. “On the positive side, we’ve seen very high numbers of young-of-the-year wild trout, so we have a good age class coming on. “

During a hot, dry summer wild trout, such as this native brook trout caught during a Trout Unlimited survey at Bear Creek last year, become stressed due to low oxygen levels and high water temperatures. The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission recently closed sections of a stream in Mifflin County to fishing to protect wild trout during drought conditions.

By Tom Venesky [email protected]