Local bass tournament schedules and results

The Suskie Bassmasters will host a Wednesday tournament each week on the Susquehanna River beginning June 22. The tournament will be held at the boat launch in Nesbitt Park and registration begins at 4:30 p.m. Launch is at 6 p.m. and weigh-in is at 9 p.m. For more information, visit:

suskiebass.org

Twitter.com/SuskiBassmaster

Facebook.com/SuskieBassmaster

The Harveys Lake Wednesday Night Bass Tournament sponsored by the Times Leader will run weekly, beginning June 22. The championship round will include the top 30 anglers based on total weight over 12 weeks and will be worth $1,200. The lunker tournament (each angler weighing one fish) will begin at 6 p.m. with weigh-in at 9 p.m. at the launch. Registration is at 4:30 p.m. Entry fee is $20 with a one-time $10 fee to be eligible for the championship round. For more information, call Duke Dalley at 991-0080 or visit dukedalley.wix.com

PA Bass Casters will host the following open tournaments this summer (for more information call Dan at 570-762-1469):

Sunday, Sept. 4 at Lake Carey, registration begins at 4:30 a.m., weigh-in at 2 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 30 at Harveys Lake, registration begins at 5:30 a.m., weigh-in at 2:30 p.m.

For more information call Dan Davis at 570-762-1469.

Back Woods Bass holds a weekly Monday night tournament on the Susquehanna River at Nesbitt Park from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Cost is $35 per team or $25 single angler. There is a four fish limit.

Back Woods Bass holds a Friday night tournament at Harveys Lake each week from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Cost is $35 per team or $25 single angler. There is a four fish limit.

For information on either Back Woods Bass tournament, contact Bob Strunk at 570-991-2403 or email [email protected]

The Blytheburn Lake Association will hold a bass tournaments at Blytheburn Lake on Blytheburn Rd. in Mountain Top on Sept. 25. The tournament runs from 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

To register or for more information call Janeann at 570-868-6895.

Bass tournament results:

Suskie Bassmasters Aug. 24 tournament at Nesbitt Park ( 43 anglers, 33 fish weighed in):

1. Corey Hamm – 2.77 lbs.

2. Chet Williams – 2.24 lbs.

3. David R. McGovern – 1.79 lbs.

4. Nick Zigmont – 1.74 lbs.

5. Frank Slymock – 1.70 lbs.

Small fish winner – Lynda Rosencrans – .88 lbs.

Tournament sponsor – Pizza Bella

Duke’s Bass Wednesday Night Tournament at Harveys Lake sponsored by the Times Leader – Aug. 24 (21 boats, 35 anglers, 25 fish weighed in):

1. Chuck Peterman – 3.29 lb. largemouth

2. Joe Labarbera – 2.97 lb. largemouth

3. Andy Judge – 2.78 lb. largemouth

4. Jonathan Dale – 2.01 lb. largemouth

5. John Demchak – 2.00 lb. smallmouth

PA Bass Casters club tournament at Keuka Lake and Cayuga in New York on Aug. 20 and 21. The two-day challenge forced the teams to a smaller lake on day two due to strong winds and heavy rain. Keuka Lake was hot and windy on the first day and the teams brought 56 fish to the scales. Day two in Otisco brought sunny skies to start followed by clouds and rain that turned heavy. The teams brought in 41 fish at Otisco for a total weight of 80 lbs., half the weight from two weeks ago.

1. Ryan McClain and Craig Harris – 10 fish, 27.79 lbs.

2. Collin Morrison and Bill Allabaugh – 10 fish, 26.62 lbs.

3. Brian Masi and Sandy Masi – 10 fish, 26.15 lbs.

4. Joe Lasecki and Mike Musial – 10 fish, 22.32 lbs.

5. Andy Johnson and Eric Tamot – 10 fish, 21.28 lbs.

Lunker at Keuka Lake – Bill Allabaugh, 5.70 lb. largemouth

Lunker at Otisco – Brian Masi, 7.69 lb. largemouth

Back Woods Bass Friday Night Tournament at Harveys Lake on Aug 19:

1. Aaron Hayman and Jake Englehart – 13 lbs.

2. John Niezgoda – 11 lbs., 2 oz.

3. Bob Strunk and Bob Albee – 7 lbs., 2 oz.

4. Nick Hopper and Dave Hager – 6 lbs., 5 oz.

Lunker – John Niezgoda – 5 lb. smallmouthFriday Night Tournament on Aug. 26:

1. Joe Zombek – 8 lbs., 3 oz.

2. George Gendler and Ed Geroski – 5 lbs., 5 oz.

3. Nick Hopper and Dave Hager – 3 lbs., 10 oz.

4. George Gendler Jr. and Kyle Argenziano

Lunker – Joe Zombek – 3 lbs., 5 oz.

Back Woods Bass Monday Night Tournament on the Susquehanna River on Aug. 15:

1. John Centak and Chet Williams – 2 lbs., 9 oz.

2. Dan Byorick, Pete Frank and Nate Albrecht – 6 lbs., 10 oz.

3. Allen Casal and Bill Springer

4. John – 3 lbs., 5 oz.

5. Ralph and Derek Aufiero

Monday Night Tournament on Aug. 22:

1. Frank Slymock and Ray Jones – 6 lbs.

2. Allen Casal and Bill Springer – 5 lbs., 11 oz.

3. John Centak and Chet Williams – 5 lbs., 2 oz.

Lunker – Frank Slymock and Ray Jones – 2 lbs.

Lunker – Alan Cassel and Bill Springer – 2 lbs., 7 oz.

Brian Masi with a 7.69-pound largemouth he caught at the PA Bass Casters tournament at Otisco Lake last Sunday. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_PABass2.jpg Brian Masi with a 7.69-pound largemouth he caught at the PA Bass Casters tournament at Otisco Lake last Sunday. Submitted photo

