Caught on Camera

Lately it seems the best place to get a photo of a bear is not in the wild, but in the suburbs. They’re seen almost everywhere in the Wyoming Valley and surrounding areas, and the bruins can get brazen.

The photo of a bear wandering a neighborhood was taken last summer by Frank Semanski of Hanover Township. Semanski and his wife, Marilyn, were eating dinner when they noticed the bear outside of their patio door in the Countrywood Community near St. Mary’s Cemetery. The bear walked through the neighborhood, passing through lawns and checking out bird feeders while people walked their dogs and sat out on their decks, according to Semanski.

Speaking of bird feeders, Robert Zawada used a trail camera to catch this bear raiding the bird feeder in his Slocum Township backyard. The bruin toppled the feeder by snapping the pole it was attached to. It also raided nearby trash cans.

Capture anything interesting on your hand-held or trail camera? A nice buck, bear, coyote or any other wildlife? We’d love to see it. Each week, we’ll run photos from a reader’s trail camera on the Sunday Outdoors page. Email your photo, along with date and area it was taken (township is fine), and any other details to [email protected]

— Tom Venesky

